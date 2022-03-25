Uttar Pradesh: Check out full list of ministers in CM Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet

Yogi Adityanath took oath as a CM at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium where he took oath as the CM for the 2nd consecutive term. Governor Anandiben Patel administered the oath.

Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak took oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh.

Suresh Kumar Khanna, Surya Pratap Shahi, Swatantra Dev Singh, Baby Rani Maurya take oath as Ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government.

Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, Jaivir Singh, Dharam Pal Singh, Nand Gopal Gupta 'Nandi' took oath as Ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government.

PM Narendra Modi, HM Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Haryana CM ML Khattar, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur, are also present for the ceremony.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel attend the swearing-in ceremony of UP CM-designate Yogi Adityanath.

With the swearing in scheduled at 4 pm, the political scene was abuzz after reports that phone calls had been made to some of the legislators to rush to the chief minister's residence immediately.

Mediapersons rushing to the chief minister's official residence 5, Kalidas Marg spotted several legislators arriving there with some saying that they have been asked to reach there soon.

Among those seen arriving at the chief minister's residence were Vijay Lakmi Gautam (Salempur, Deoria), Sanjay Singh (Pilibhit) and Rakesh Rathore (Sitapur).

Others who are believed to have arrived there included several names of the outgoing ministry including Brijesh Pathak, Sandip Singh, Jitin Prasad besides former bureaucrat A K Sharma and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh. Though there is yet no confirmation over the names of the deputy chief ministers and ministers, there were scenes of jubilation at the residences of some of the former ministers with supporters dancing to drum beats and raising slogans in anticipation of their leaders getting ministerial berths.

Several Opposition leaders, including Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and others, have been invited to the oath-taking ceremony.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Adityanath and 47 ministers had taken oath on March 19, 2017 in the BJP's preceding government.

According to the constitutional provisions, there can be a total of 60 ministers in Uttar Pradesh including the chief minister.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 04:42 PM IST