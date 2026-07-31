Uttar Pradesh: CBI Court Sentences Former Railway Goods Clerk To 4 Years In Jail In ₹7,200 Bribery Case

CBI Court in Lucknow convicted a former Railway Goods Clerk in a bribery case and sentenced him to four years' imprisonment | AI Generated Representational Image

Lucknow, July 31, 2026: The CBI Court, Lucknow, on Thursday convicted and sentenced accused Durgesh Bahadur Singh, the then Goods Clerk at Dariyapur Junction Railway Station, Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, to four years' imprisonment with a fine of Rs 10,000 in a bribery case.

Bribery Allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered the case on October 13, 2017, based on a complaint by the director of a Lucknow-based private company alleging that the accused, Durgesh Bahadur Singh, Goods Clerk, demanded a bribe of Rs 60,000 for substantially reducing the demurrage charge of Rs 1,26,000 imposed on the complainant's company, as the company could not unload the raw material from a rake within the stipulated time.

After negotiation, the accused agreed to accept Rs 37,800 as the reduced demurrage charge and an illegal gratification of Rs 7,200 from the complainant. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while accepting the bribe amount of Rs 7,200.

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Court Convicts Accused

After completion of the investigation, the CBI filed the chargesheet on November 30, 2017, against the accused public servant. The Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly.

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