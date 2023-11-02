 Uttar Pradesh: Cab Driver Shot By His Friend As Both Fall In Love With Same Girl In Lucknow
Uttar Pradesh: Cab Driver Shot By His Friend As Both Fall In Love With Same Girl In Lucknow

Since the bullet hit Vinay Dwivedi on the shoulder, doctors said he was out of danger. Police arrived at the motive for the attack after checking Dwivedi's mobile phone and rounded up some suspects.

IANSUpdated: Thursday, November 02, 2023, 10:07 AM IST
Lucknow, November 2: A taxi driver was shot at in the Rahimabad area of the city by his friend allegedly because both were in love with the same girl, a police officer said on Thursday. Since the bullet hit Vinay Dwivedi on the shoulder, doctors said he was out of danger. Police arrived at the motive for the attack after checking Dwivedi's mobile phone and rounded up some suspects.

Dwivedi and his friend Vikas Kumar were in love with a woman

Additional DCP, West Zone, Chiranjeev Nath Sinha said Dwivedi and his friend Vikas Kumar were in love with a woman, and the latter was asking him to back off. "When Dwivedi continued with the relationship, Kumar decided to kill him," said Sinha.

Kumar sought help from his friend Mahendra and the two shot Dwivedi

Kumar sought help from his friend Mahendra and the two shot Dwivedi in the forest area near Rahimabad railway station around 11 p.m. on Wednesday night and fled. Dwivedi called his friends who informed the police and rushed him to KGMU Trauma Centre, where his condition was reportedly stable.

