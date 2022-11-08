Uttar Pradesh: BJP MLA Vikram Saini disqualified after conviction in riots case

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Vikram Singh Saini | FPJ

Lucknow: After Azam Khan, it is now the turn of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) legislator Vikram Saini to lose membership from the Uttar Pradesh assembly.

Saini, a legislator from Khatauli, Muzaffarnagar, UP was sentenced to two years jail term by a court two months back in the case of instigating riots. The UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Monday disqualified Saini and declared his seat as vacant.

Rampur seat by-poll on Dec 5

Ten days back stalwart Samajwadi Party legislator Azam Khan had faced disqualification from UP assembly after he was convicted for three years jail in a hate speech case. The UP assembly speaker had declared Azam Khan’s seat Rampur as vacant on October 28. The Election Commission has announced by-poll for Rampur assembly seat to be held on December 5.

It may be mentioned that after the disqualification of Azam Khan, the opposition parties and particularly Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Jayant Choudhury had raised the issue of Vikram Saini who was convicted for two years jail term in Muzaffarnagar riot case. While the order of conviction for Saini was delivered in September this year, he was not disqualified from the assembly. RLD Chief had written a letter in this regard to the UP assembly speaker last week. After the issued was raised, the speaker sought copy of the conviction order and on Monday declared the seat vacant.

