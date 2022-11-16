Uttar Pradesh: Azam Khan's close aide Asim Raja chosen SP nominee for Rampur by-polls

Azam Khan | PTI

Lucknow: Setting aside speculations of fielding family member in the Rampur assembly seat by elections, stalwart Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan chose his trusted lieutenant for the task. On Tuesday late evening at a meeting of SP workers, Azam announced Asim Raja's name as the party's nominee for the by-election. In the by election of Rampur parliamentary constituency too few months back, Asim contested as SP candidate but was defeated by BJP'S Ghanshyam Lodhi.

Rampur assembly seat has fallen vacant after its sitting legislator Azam Khan was disqualified following conviction in a hate speech case. Earlier it was rumoured that Azam Khan would like someone from the family to contest by polls. The SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav had left it Azam Khan asking him to finalize the name of party nominee.