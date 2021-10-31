Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Yogi Adityanath would be CM face of BJP, says Amit Shah; Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya sings different tune

Lucknow: Not toeing to the lines of union home minister Amit Shah that Yogi Adityanath would be the CM face of Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in the coming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, the Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya is singing a different tune. Maurya on Sunday said that instead of any person, BJP would contest assembly polls under the leadership of its symbol lotus.

Two days back, Amit Shah had said that UP assembly polls would be fought with Yogi Adityanath as CM face. He had even said that if BJP workers want to see Modi as PM again in 2024 they must toil hard to make Yogi CM in 2022 assembly polls. Amit Shah had said this during the launch of membership drive of BJP in UP. While addressing the programme, Shah had lauded the Yogi government in UP and asked workers to ensure victory on more than 300 seats again in UP assembly polls due in coming four months.

Meanwhile UP Dy. CM, Maurya who has never been comfortable with Yogi Adityanath, on Sunday said in a party function in Braj region that party would go in polls under the leadership of lotus symbol. Earlier also, he has said similar things regarding the CM face in the coming UP assembly polls.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 08:58 PM IST