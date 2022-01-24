Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: Two SP legislators quit party after being denied tickets

Lucknow: As the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are approaching, several leaders have been deserting their parties in quest of tickets.

On Monday, two sitting legislators of Samajwadi Party left after being denied tickets. SP legislator from Jalalpur, Ambedkarnagar district, Subhash Rai has resigned from party after ticket from his seat was given to Rakesh Pandey, a former BSP legislator. Rakesh Pandey has joined Samajwadi Party two weeks ago and now being rewarded with assembly ticket. Subhash Rai was annoyed at this and decided to quit the party. However the party leaders had offered him position in the organisation.

Another SP legislator from Kundarki, Bijnor, Hazi Rizwan has also left the party after ticket was denied to him. Hazi Rizwan has joined Bahujan Samaj Party which has given him ticket.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 11:06 PM IST