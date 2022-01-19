Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls: BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, BJP chief JP Nadda said on Wednesday.

"NDA allies are contesting together just like we did in 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP, Apna Dal and Nishad Party will jointly contest polls on 403 seats in upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls. We have had a detailed discussion with both of the parties in the past few days," BJP national president JP Nadda said while addressing a press conference in the national capital.

The announcement came after the BJP's Central Election Committee (CEC) meeting took place in Delhi to finalise candidates for the upcoming Assembly polls. Union Ministers Amit Shah, Anurag Thakur, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanth, BJP national chief JP Nadda, and other leaders were present at the meeting.

Last week, BJP had released its first list of 107 candidates for the first and second phase of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls that are scheduled to be held on February 10 and 14.

The 403-member assembly of Uttar Pradesh will vote in all seven phases will polling to be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Published on: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 05:32 PM IST