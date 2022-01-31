Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections: BJP pitches Union minister SP Singh Baghel against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: In Samajwadi bastion Karhal, the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) has pitched union minister SP Singh Baghel against former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav.

In a sudden move on Monday, the BJP top bosses asked union minister Baghel to file nomination against Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal. Akhilesh Yadav filed his nomination from Karhal on Monday with much fanfare and minutes after BJP’s Baghel arrived in the district collectorate to challenge him. Baghel is currently Member of Parliament from Agra and he was made union minister of state in the cabinet reshuffle last year.

Close to SP founder and former chief minister Mulayam Singh Yadav, union minister Baghel had left the party in 2016 to join BJP. In 2017 assembly elections, Baghel won from Ferozabad assembly seat and was made cabinet minister in Yogi Government. However, in 2019 parliament elections, he was fielded from Agra where he registered victory with huge margin. Baghel has been contesting elections from the areas which are known as Samajwadi bastion in UP.

Hailing from backward shepherd community, Baghel has been a torchbearer of backward politics in UP. Prior to joining politics, Baghel was a faculty member in the Agra University. According to him, Mulayam Singh Yadav brought him to politics.

On the other hand, SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav would be contesting assembly polls for the first time. He had been contesting parliamentary elections so far and is currently MP from Azamgarh. He had chosen to become member of legislative council in 2012 when SP formed government in UP. After BJP fielded CM Yogi Adityanath for assembly polls from Gorkahpur, Akhilesh too decided to enter the fray.

To enter state assembly Akhilesh Yadav has chosen Karhal seat, which has been safe for Samajwadi Party since long. In the last three decades only once in 1996 assembly polls, SP had lost this seat. Akhilesh’s father Mulyam Singh Yadav too had contested from Karhal twice while being CM of UP. With a large number of Yadav and other backward community voters, Karhal has always been a safe seat for SP candidates. In 2019 assembly elections when BJP had made a clean sweep in the state, SP candidate had won with a margin of more than 30000 votes from Karhal seat. The present legislator of Karhal, Sobran Singh Yadav accompanied Akhilesh on Monday during the nomination and said that there is no doubt the SP chief would be making record from this seat.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 05:30 PM IST