Uttar Pradesh: Aligarh Muslim University professor who made mythical mess detained by police

The Professor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), who allegedly gave references from Hindu mythology while teaching about rape, was detained by police on Thursday.

The Aligarh police on Thursday detained Professor Jitendra Kumar of department of Forensic Science of AMU and took him to civil lines police station. Police officials said that AMU Professor would be quizzed on the sequence of events. The AMU administration has already suspended Mr Kumar on Wednesday and constituted a two-member committee to probe the matter. The AMU authorities had served show cause notice to the Professor on Wednesday asking him to reply in 24 hours. On Thursday, Professor Kumar submitted his reply saying that his ancestors too were Hindu and he never meant hurting the sentiments of anyone.

It may be mentioned that Jitendra Kumar, had used a slide allegedly insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses while teaching about rape in the class two months back. Objecting over it a girl student of the same department had tweeted the pic of the slide and accused Prof Jitendra Kumar of insulting Hindu Gods and Goddesses. The matter was brought to the notice of police and district administration and screenshot of the tweet was sent to the AMU administration. A local Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Dr Nishit Sharma had lodged an FIR in this case. However, immediately after it Prof. Kumar had tendered unconditional apology and said that his intention was not to hurt the religious sentiment of any religion.

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:43 PM IST