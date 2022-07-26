Uttar Pradesh: After separating from Samajwadi Party, cold shoulder from BSP, SBSP may go with BJP soon

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar | Photo Credit: PTI

Lucknow: After Talaq from Samajwadi Party, its alliance partner Suheldeo Rajbhar Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) could be seen in the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) soon.

The BJP might offer SBSP a seat in the state legislative council as well as a berth in the cabinet. Recently the ruling BJP government has provided Y category security to SBSP Chief.

The 10 months old alliance with SP ended last week, the SBSP Chief Om Prakash Rajbhar had said termed it Talaq and desired to first go with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). However, the BSP Chief Mayawati had snubbed him and said that there are certain people with vested interest who want to take advantage from her party’s name. After this statement of BSP Chief the SBSP leader and son of Om Prakash Rajbhar, Arun Rajbhar said on Tuesday his party has not made any contact with Mayawati and there is no question of forging an alliance. He said that there is no certainty in politics and decisions are being taken as per the need.

It may be mentioned that SBSP had contested recently held UP assembly polls in alliance with SP and won six seats. Soon after the elections were over and the alliance faced defeat, the relationship of both SP and SBSP turned sour. In the presidential elections, SBSP had voted for NDA candidate and refused to come with SP. After voting for NDA candidate, the SBSP Chief had accused Akhilesh Yadav of not giving due respect to alliance partners. After this development, the SP Chief had shot a letter to Om Prakash Rajbhar accusing him of hatching conspiracy with BJP and advised him to go where he gets respect.

According to senior BJP leaders, SBSP Chief is in touch with top bosses of party and very soon become a part of NDA. BJP might give a seat to Rajbhar in the state legislative council elections, which are due next month. Besides SBSP might also be given one berth in the Yogi cabinet. BJP is planning to contest coming parliament elections in alliance with SBSP. Both SBSP and BJP had an alliance in 2017 assembly polls, which was broken during 2019 parliament elections.

