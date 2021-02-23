Uttar Pradesh: After arrogant, Priyanka Gandhi now calls PM Modi a coward

Lucknow: After calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘arrogant’, the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday dubbed him a 'coward’ who has no conscience left to face criticism.

“The Prime Minister is not only arrogant but also a coward. He has no conscience left to face any criticism. Whenever anyone questions him or his government’s policies, he goes on back-foot to put the blame on the previous governments,” alleged Priyanka while addressing a Kisan Panchayat at Palikhera Ground in Mathura on Tuesday.

She pointed that this government is so arrogant that not a single BJP MP stood from the chair to keep silence for two minutes for farmers who died during agitation when Rahul Gandhi made a request in this regard in the parliament.

She charged the Modi government with selling off everything into the hands of his industrialist friends. “Thank God that the previous government had set up industries and public sector units that today this government has something to sell off into private hands. Keep an eye on Goverdhan Parvat, this government might sell it off too,” she said, taking a dig at the Modi government’s privatization policy.

She reiterated that the Congress party will support farmers’ agitation till the three Farm Laws are repealed. “The Three Farms laws were framed to let his industrialist friends take over farming too in the country. This government has lost its conscience. The Prime Minister is so arrogant that even the death of 215 farmers did not move him to withdraw these black laws,” she alleged.