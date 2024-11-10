 Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

On Sunday, the woman came to her son's place but nobody answered the door. When she peeked inside and saw the bodies, she informed the police. Jha said a screwdriver was found near the bodies and that it prima facie appears to be the murder weapon.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, November 10, 2024, 02:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Pic |

Bijnor (UP): A 55-year-old scrap dealer, his wife, and their son were found dead in their home here on Sunday, police said.

They said the blood-soaked bodies of Mansoor alias Bhura, his wife Ubaida (50), and son Yaquoob (19) were discovered by the scrap dealer's mother.

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Jha said Bhura's mother lived near his Khalifa colony residence.

Read Also
Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor NEET Aspirant Held Hostage, Raped For Over 6 Months In Kanpur; 2...
article-image

About The Case

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan Register ODI Series Win On Australian Soil After 22 Years, Mohammad Rizwan Becomes 2nd Captain To Achieve The Feat
Pakistan Register ODI Series Win On Australian Soil After 22 Years, Mohammad Rizwan Becomes 2nd Captain To Achieve The Feat
TSPSC Group 3 Admit Card Out At tspsc.gov.in; Check Details
TSPSC Group 3 Admit Card Out At tspsc.gov.in; Check Details
UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops
UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops
India's Steel Exports Clock Double-Digit Growth In October 10
India's Steel Exports Clock Double-Digit Growth In October 10

On Sunday, the woman came to her son's place but nobody answered the door. When she peeked inside and saw the bodies, she informed the police. Jha said a screwdriver was found near the bodies and that it prima facie appears to be the murder weapon.

According to police, the couple had five children, and one of their sons, Zahur, is a history-sheeter.

Police officials said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination and separate teams formed to work the case.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops

UP Man Kidnapped By Woman He Goes On Blind Date With, ₹3L Ransom Demanded; Victim Rescued By Cops

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

PM Modi Wishes Sagarika Ghose On Her Birthday; TMC MP Expresses Gratitude

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Air Quality In Punjab & Haryana Plummets; Chandigarh Records 'Very Poor' AQI

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

Uttar Pradesh: 55-Year-Old Scrap Dealer, Wife & Son Found Dead In Bijnor

India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025

India's First Railway Test Track For High-Speed Trials Set To Be Operational In December 2025