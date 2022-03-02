Uttar Pradesh 2022 Polls: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to campaign for Akhilesh Yadav in Varanasi on March 3

While Uttar Pradesh has already undergone six phases of 2022 assembly elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that she will be going Varanasi to campaign for Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

West Bengal CM was at the Kolkata airport and said that she will go to the temple and will be taking the blessings of people and going to UP.

"I am going to Varanasi to campaign for Akhilesh (Yadav). I will go to the temple. I am taking the blessings of people and going to UP," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Mamata Banerjee, along with SP chief, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary will be in Varanasi to address a public meeting in Shivpur and are likely to hold a road show in Varanasi South Assembly seat.

Varanasi will now witness an unusually large congregation of leaders from various political hues as the district goes to polls in the final and seventh phase on March 7.

I am going to Varanasi to campaign for Akhilesh (Yadav). I will go to the temple. I am taking the blessings of people and going to UP: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at Kolkata airport #UttarPradeshElections2022 pic.twitter.com/Wn4c1Xh41n — ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

With 54 Assembly constituencies, including eight in Varanasi, going to polls in the seventh and last phase of UP elections, political parties have stepped up their poll campaigns in Varanasi which is the centre of faith for millions of people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is also the MP from Varanasi, is scheduled to be here on March 4 and 5 to campaign for BJP candidates.

Congress and AAP leaders are also expected to be in Varanasi for campaigning in the next three days.

The Varanasi South Assembly seat - a stronghold of the BJP for over two-and-a-half decades - is set to witness an interesting contest. The BJP had won the seat in consecutive elections.

This time, the BJP has fielded UP minister Neelkanth Tiwari and the Samajwadi Party has given ticket to Kishan Dikshit. The Congress and the BSP have fielded Mudita Kapur and Dinesh Kasaudhan, respectively. Locals predict a direct contest between SP and BJP here.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) and the previous ally SBSP, had won all eight seats (BJP-6, Apna Dal-1 and SBSP-1).

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 04:28 PM IST