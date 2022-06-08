Uttar Pradesh: 16-year-old boy kills mother after she stops him from playing PUBG

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) | File Image

A 16-year-old boy shot dead his mother after she debarred him from playing an online video game, said a police official.

The juvenile was addicted to playing the game.

"The police reached the spot after getting information about the incident. The forensic team also reached the spot. The investigation was done. During the investigation, it was revealed that the 16-year-old son shot dead his mother. The minor boy shot dead his mother after she stopped him from playing the PUBG game," Qasim Abidi, ADCP, East Lucknow said on Tuesday.

"A preliminary probe revealed that he was addicted to the game and his mother used to stop him from playing, due to which he committed the incident with his father's pistol. He committed the crime in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday," the police official added.

The ADCP further informed that the boy tried to mislead the police during the investigation by "narrating a fake story about some electrician".

"We have taken the boy under custody and further probe is underway," the police official said.

In a similar incident in March, a resident of Thane in Mumbai was stabbed to death by three friends allegedly over enmity while playing a PUBG game. Police arrested one accused and held two juveniles in the matter.

The deceased Sahil Jadhav, a resident of Vartak Nagar in Thane city, was stabbed by his friends Pranav Mali and two other juveniles after they had a fight while playing PUBG.

A senior officer from Vartak Nagar police station said, "The three accused under the influence of alcohol got hold of Sahil near his house and stabbed him after enmity while playing PUBG." The three accused stabbed Sahil over 10 times and the victim died on the spot. The body has been sent for postmortem, added the police official.