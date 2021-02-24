Uttar Pradesh: 15-year-old girl gang-raped in Mankapur area of Gonda district

Lucknow: A minor was allegedly gang-raped by four people in Mankapur area of Gonda district in Uttar Pradesh. The accused attacked her with a knife when she tried to resist sexual assault.

The 15-year-old girl, studying in Class X, was coming back home from school on her bicycle on Tuesday afternoon when four people dragged her into the sugarcane field near a farmhouse in Belgharia area. They attacked the girl with a knife when she tried to resist their move to sexually assault her.

They raped her by turns and left her there with a threat to kill her and eliminate her family if she told anything to her family members. The girl, somehow, returned home with knife injuries in her hands. She did not tell her parents about the incident.

But when her mother insisted, the girl broke and confided how she was gangraped by four men when she was returning home. Her father went and lodged a complaint at Mankapur Police station late Tuesday night.

A police team visited the crime scene on Wednesday morning to investigate the gangrape case. The Superintendent of Police S.K. Pandey said that a case has been registered against Khaderu and three others under Sections 324, 323, 376D, 506 and POCSO Act on complaint of girl’s father.

The SP said that the girl’s family had some dispute with the person named in the FIR. “Investigations are on and soon we will nab all the accused,” claimed the SP.