Uttar Pradesh: 14-Storey House Poses Threat To Lives Of Villagers In Mirzapur; Appeal For Demolition (VIDEO)

14-Storey House Poses Threat To Lives Of Villagers | Twitter | ANI

The residents of a village in Uttar Pradesh are living in constant fear due to a dilapidated 14-storey house. As per the villagers, the house was built without proper approval and the condition of the building is also in dilapidated state. The building is situated in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district. The neighbours and other villagers fear that the building may collapse during heavy rainfall and storm. The authorities tried to auction the property but nobody bought it.

Danger to lives of villagers

The Sarpanch of Shrutihar village told ANI that "This house is about 15 years old and has been built without any pillars or plaster and is in a dilapidated condition. Due to this, the nearby residents are living in fear that it may collapse during heavy rainfall and storm. It has been seized by the district authority. We appeal to the government to demolish it to prevent any untoward incident."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Villagers appeal for demolition of the structure

The villagers have appealed the authorities to demolish the structure which is a danger to their lives and properties. The authorities said that if any situation arises where they find anybody's life is in danger due to the building, they will demolish the structure.

Navneet Sehara, SDM of Chunar said that "The house was seized in connection with a divorce maintenance case. Its auction was organized on the orders of the court, but no one bought it during the auction. If any situation related to loss of life will arise due to the house then we will remove it using section 133."