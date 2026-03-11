US–Iran–Israel War: 2 Indians Killed In West Asia Conflict, 28 Indian-Flagged Vessels Stuck In Hormuz: MEA

MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal |

New Delhi: Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday confirmed that two Indian nationals have been killed and one remains missing in the ongoing conflict, with all three having been aboard merchant vessels when the incidents took place.

At least two more Indians have been injured, one in Israel and another in Dubai earlier in the day, MEA spokerperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The government was actively monitoring the situation as 28 Indian-flagged vessels continue to transit the Strait of Hormuz," Rajesh Kumar Sinha, Special Secretary at the Ministry of Shipping, said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Out of the 28 vessels, 24 are currently positioned west of the Strait, with more tthan 670 Indian sailors aboard. The remaining four vessels are east of the Strait, carrying 101 Indian sailors. Sinha said the government was actively monitoring the safety and security of all crew members.

Around 1 crore Indian nationals reside across the GCC countries, making the Indian diaspora one of the largest foreign communities in the Gulf, Jaiswal said.