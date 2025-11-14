'Useless Idea, Better Plant More Trees': Video Of Air Purifier On Rambagh Street In Jaipur Goes Viral, Check Memes & Funny Reactions

Video Of Air Purifier On Rambagh Street In Jaipur Goes Viral (Screengrab) | X/@IndianTechGuide

Jaipur: Desert state Rajasthan's capital Jaipur has installed air purifiers on streets to tackle air pollution. The step was taken by authorities amid increasing air pollution in the city. On Friday, November 14, the air quality in Jaipur was in the moderate category with the air quality index (AQI) recorded over 190- mark.

According to reports, these air purifiers were spotted in several areas across cities, including Jawahar Circle and Tonk Road. Four modular “PAMARES”-style towers were reportedly placed at high-traffic spots.

Each eight-metre-tall unit reportedly filters up to one million cubic metres of air hourly. The project to install these air purifiers was rolled out on the intervening night of November 12 and 13. It will become fully operational by November 15, claimed reports.

However, a video of a "caged" air purifier on Rambagh Street sparked a meme fest on X on its requirement and effectiveness. Netizens are taking a dig at the government and district administration over the installation of these air purifiers that may not be the real solution to curb air pollution. Some social media users even suggested that the state government should ideally be planting more trees instead of installing air purifiers which seem gimmicky. They feel the capacity of these air purifiers won't help reduce air pollution emerging from seasonal dust, vehicular traffic and industrial waste.

"A lot of tax payer money could be saved," an X user wrote.

"There’s no way that work," another X user commented.

"Plant more trees instead!! Installing purifier and cuttring trees," an X user commented.

"God and nature has given us natural air purifiers in the form of trees and we are the only foolish species who try to prove ourselves smart by making and installing air purifiers to clean our own air after polluting it," an X user said.

"People should know these tiny air purifiers are just political stunts. Real air cleaning needs huge airflow, and HEPA filters are hard to maintain. Plant trees, especially moss or vertical gardens and mist them regularly for true air purification at traffic post," one of the social media users commented.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.