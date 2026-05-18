‘Used Social Media, Children To Influence Voters’: DMK Chief Stalin On Vijay’s Victory | VIDEO

MK Stalin, chief of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), on Monday said his party had failed to anticipate how social media platforms like Instagram and the use of children in campaigning would influence voters in favour of Vijay's TVK.

“Using social media, Instagram and making children campaign to influence their mothers, grandparents and elders, calculatively it has been done which we failed to see,” Stalin said, adding that the party would now work out strategies “to defeat such acts henceforth.”

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“Several who spoke here were sad, but we don’t have to be sad as we are only ruling,” he said.

Referring to the TVK government continuing welfare measures launched during the DMK regime, the former CM said that was proof the party’s policies still shaped governance in the state, reported India Today.

“We have seen several victories and several defeats. But DMK turns into a phoenix during defeat,” he said, insisting he had not broken down after the electoral loss.

Stalin was reportedly speaking at a wedding reception in Thanjavur, according to TOI.

Earlier, Stalin had announced the formation of a 38-member committee to conduct a constituency-wise review of the party’s defeat in the state Assembly polls.

The committee will assess the situation across all 234 constituencies and gather feedback from grassroots workers and party functionaries.

The DMK bagged 59 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls, while TVK won 108 seats and formed the government with support from Congress, CPI, CPM, VCK and IUML.