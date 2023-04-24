 USAF officer says US committed to free Indo-Pacific region
Aritra SinghaUpdated: Monday, April 24, 2023, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
USAF officer says US committed to free Indo-Pacific region | representative pic

Kalaikunda: Commanding officer of the United States Air Force (USAF) Lieutenant Colonel Bender Gifford while taking part in an exercise with Indian counterparts claimed that the United State is committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

“It was a great chance to train with the Indian Air Force (IAF). This joint exercise will help both to grow together and provide more security,” said Gifford.

Gifford however, declined to comment about China’s observation over this joint exercise. 

It may be noted that several countries including India have problems with China over maritime territorial disputes. The new Defense Minister of China General Li Shangfu is also scheduled to visit India this month’s end to attend a meeting.

The IAF fighter jets that participated in the exercise and the crowd also witnessed the taking off of Tejas, Rafale, Jaguar, Sukhoi 30, Fighter 15, B1B bombers for the Cope India exercise.

Gifford also mentioned that the exercise was concentrated in the airspace of West Midnapore’s Kalaikunda. The USAF officer has been in the air force for the last 17 years and has flown five types of fighter jets.

