US to offer Rs 21 crore financial aid to India to battle coronavirus pandemic

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a Rs 15,000 crore package for the healthcare sector to battle coronavirus.

“This will be used to increase isolation wards, ICU beds, medical beds, and medical and paramedical manpower,” the PM said, adding that states have been working hard, along with the private sector to focus on the healthcare sector.

In his speech, PM Modi added, “I’ve once again to talk to you about the pandemic that is coronavirus. On March 22, we had taken the pledge of Janta curfew, which we as a nation fulfilled with the responsible contribution of each Indian.”

We are taking all steps to ensure continuous essential supplies, the PM added. “It is a fact that this phase has brought a lot of plight amongst the poor. Central and state governments are doing to reduce the difficulties of the people

“Once the virus spreads, it’s difficult to stop it. This is why China, France, USA, Spain, Italy, Iran suffered when the virus spread in those countries. Remember, Italy and USA have some of the best considered healthcare services in the world, and they couldn’t mitigate the impact of coronavirus,” the PM added.