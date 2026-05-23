US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Arrives In Kolkata On First Official India Visit To Boost Trade, Energy & Defence Ties Ahead Of QUAD Meet | Video | X / USAmbIndia

Kolkata: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday arrived in Kolkata for his first official visit to India, marking a significant step in expanding bilateral cooperation between Washington and New Delhi in areas such as trade, technology, defence, energy security and Indo-Pacific strategy.

The visit assumes significance amid growing strategic convergence between the two countries and comes ahead of the upcoming QUAD foreign ministers' meeting scheduled to be held in New Delhi on May 26.

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US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor was also present at the airport to receive the US Secretary of State upon his arrival in Kolkata.

The announcement regarding Rubio's arrival was made by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor through a post on X. He stated that Rubio would later travel to New Delhi to hold discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior Indian leaders.

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In a post on X, he said, "Secretary Marco Rubio has landed in Kolkata. This is his first trip to India. Later today, we will call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Trade, Technology, Defence, QUAD, and many other items to discuss and advance over the next few days!"

According to the US ambassador, the upcoming engagements will primarily focus on strengthening cooperation in key strategic sectors, including defence partnerships, advanced technologies, trade ties and collaboration under the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) framework.

Setting a highly collaborative stage for this key visit, Marco Rubio had earlier on Thursday announced Washington's keenness to significantly scale up energy partnerships with India, declaring that the United States is prepared to supply "as much energy" as New Delhi is willing to buy.

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Interacting with the media in Miami before he departed for Sweden and India, Rubio indicated that the US has already initiated high-level talks with Indian authorities to boost energy exports, a development propelled by American oil and gas production hitting historic highs.

The top American diplomat is slated to undertake this official tour of India from May 23 to 26, with a packed itinerary covering Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur, and New Delhi. The high-level engagements during the visit are anticipated to primarily centre around trade dynamics, energy security, and defence cooperation.

To anchor this economic agenda, Rubio underscored that Washington aims to embed itself more deeply into India's diversified energy matrix, whilst hinting at the possibility of collaborative arrangements involving Venezuelan crude provisions.

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These remarks came directly against the backdrop of queries regarding the economic pressures India navigates due to volatile global fuel pricing and maritime logistical vulnerabilities stemming from recent instabilities surrounding the Strait of Hormuz.

Characterising the relationship between the two democracies as robust under these testing global conditions, the US Secretary of State described India as a "great partner" and stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral ties across multiple sectors.

Furthermore, Rubio affirmed his scheduled attendance at the forthcoming QUAD foreign ministers' meeting, which will be hosted in New Delhi as part of his diplomatic itinerary.

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In a major diplomatic deployment matching this regional focus, India is gearing up to host the foreign ministers of the QUAD nations in the national capital to deliberate on the evolving security matrix of the Indo-Pacific and the escalating friction points across West Asia.

The high-level congregation of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue--bringing together India, the United States, Australia, and Japan--is locked in for May 26 under the chairmanship of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Official communications from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the strategic huddle will see the participation of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.

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Alongside the core plurilateral talks, the visiting dignitaries are slated to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and engage in structured, one-on-one bilateral sessions with Jaishankar.

"In keeping with the Quad vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the ministers will build on discussions held in Washington DC on July 1, 2025," the MEA said.

The upcoming discussions are poised to deepen operational synergies among the partner democracies, as New Delhi steers the grouping's agenda as the rotational chair.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)