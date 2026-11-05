US Midterm Elections: Ex-Union Minister MJ Akbar Says Trump Has Turned Opponents Into Enemies

US President Donald Trump | File Pic

Former Union Minister MJ Akbar has said US President Donald Trump's declining credibility following the Democratic Party's sweeping victory in the midterm elections could mark the beginning of a decline in his political power, warning that the consequences would extend beyond America and influence international relations.

Speaking to news agency ANI while commenting on the election results, Akbar said Trump had turned his political opponents into enemies through his language and rhetoric.

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"Unfortunately, President Trump does not have opponents; he has enemies. Largely because of his language, he has turned opponents into enemies," Akbar said.

Akbar highlights shift in political fortunes

Highlighting the dramatic political shift following the results, he added, "What a difference 24 hours makes. Twenty-four hours ago, he was laughing at his enemies. Today, they are laughing at him."

Akbar further argued that a loss of credibility often signals the beginning of a decline in political authority. He cautioned that Trump's electoral setback could have implications for America's standing internationally.

"Loss of credibility marks the beginning of a decline in power. This decline will affect not only America but, because it is a superpower, will shape relations and decisions across the world," he said.

Democrats secure congressional victories

The 2026 US midterm elections delivered a major setback to Trump's Republican Party, with Democrats winning control of both chambers of Congress. Democrats secured at least 54 seats against 44 for Republicans in the 100-member Senate. In the 435-member House of Representatives, Democrats were projected to win at least 237 seats against 139 for Republicans, according to reports, with some races still awaiting final results. The victories marked a significant shift in congressional power and are expected to increase scrutiny of Trump's policies and administration.

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