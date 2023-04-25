US: California cops left red-faced after failed drug sting operation | Representative Image

A sting operation conducted by undercover sheriffs deputies in Riverside County near Los Angeles to catch a suspected drugs trafficker turned out to be a flop. In an attempt to catch the suspect, the deputies agreed to supply him with 27 kilograms, or nearly 60 pounds, of methamphetamine, hoping to get the proof they needed to make an arrest. However, after handing over the cash and collecting the drugs, the suspect drove away, and deputies from the Gang Task Force gave chase, initiating a vehicle stop.

Failed Arrest

Despite trying to apprehend the suspect, the deputies lost sight of the vehicle due to the high speeds and the suspect's disregard for public safety. The press release from Riverside County Sheriff detailed that the failed operation happened on April 19, 2023. The embarrassing operation caught the attention of several officials and drew negative remarks, with some questioning why the suspect was allowed to get away with the drugs.

Defeated sheriff candidate Michael Lujan, a former captain in the department, said he had heard the drugs were worth around $35,000. He criticized the way the operation was handled and questioned the rationale behind allowing the suspect to drive away. Lujan's remark further highlighted the embarrassment and disappointment surrounding the failed operation.

Drugs Left on the Streets

The failed sting operation also left authorities with a more significant concern, as the suspects had escaped with the 27 kilograms of methamphetamine, leaving it on the streets. The drugs pose a threat to public safety and put more pressure on the authorities to arrest the suspects and retrieve the narcotics.