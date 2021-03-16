UPTET: Exam dates released on updeled.gov.in; click here for more details

The date of exams for the Uttar Pradesh Teachers’ Eligibility Test (UPTET 2021) has been released by the state authority. As per the official notification, the exams will be conducted on July 25, 2021, reported Hindustan Times.

Registration process

Start date: May 18 on the official website on updeled.gov.in.

Last date: The window to submit an application will close on June 1.

Result

The result of the exam will be announced on August 20.

Answer key

The answer key will be released on July 29.

Candidates will be allowed to raise objections against the answer key till August 2.

The final answer key will be released on August 18.