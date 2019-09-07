Upset over transfer, Madras CJ Vijaya Tahilramani to resign

Chennai: The Madras High Court Chief Justice, Vijaya Tahilramani, who had previously served as Acting Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court, on Friday night told her judicial colleagues that she has decided to resign following the Supreme Court Collegium's decision to transfer her to the Meghalaya High Court as Chief Justice.

While the Bombay and the Madras High Courts are among the country's chartered High Courts and the oldest too, the Meghalaya High Court is the youngest in India with a strength of just three judges, including the Chief Justice.

The Collegium had decided to transfer the Meghalaya Chief Justice to the Madras High Court and rejected Justice Tahilramani's request to reconsider her transfer. The Madras High Court is a large court with a sanctioned strength of 75 judges.

Sources said that Justice Tahilramani announced her decision to resign at a dinner hosted on Friday in Chennai by some judges of the High Court who were made permanent recently. “She was firm on her decision and refused to heed to our suggestions to reconsider,” said a source present at the dinner meeting. Of late, the Supreme Court is witnessing a new trend of its judges questioning recommendations of the collegium.

By Dravida Thambi