Upset Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Stays Away

Lok Sabha speaker OM Birla | File pic

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed his displeasure over the repeated disruptions in Parliament and stayed away from the proceedings on Wednesday.

Birla will not attend sessions until lawmakers behave in a manner befitting the dignity of the house, according to sources close to the Lok Sabha Speaker.

YSRCP leader Midhun Reddy was in the chair when the Lok Sabha took up the Question Hour.

Parliament officials said Birla was upset at the behaviour of both the Opposition and Treasury benches during the passage of bills in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Both the opposition and treasury benches have been told of the Speaker's displeasure over the repeated disruptions in Parliament since the Monsoon session began on July 20, the officials said. The Lok Sabha has been witnessing uproarious scenes since the start of the Monsoon session.

The Speaker holds the dignity of the House in highest esteem and expects members to maintain decorum during the proceedings, officials said.