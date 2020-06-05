UPSC releases Civil Services Prelims 2020, NDA I examination dates - check out full schedule at upsc.gov.in

On Friday, June 5, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the dates for the Civil Services Prelims 2020 examination. The schedule was announced on the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Dates for the NDA, CMS, and other examinations conducted by the commission are also released.

The Civil Services Prelims Examination will be conducted on October 4, and the main exam has now been shifted to January 8, 2021.

The examination was to be held on May 31, 2020 but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus lockdown in the nation.

Meanwhile, the NDAI examination will be conducted on September 6.