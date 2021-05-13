UPSC defers civil services preliminary exam to October 10

Mumbai: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday announced that the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination had been deferred to October 10, 2021. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on June 27, 2021.

On Thursday, the UPSC issued a notification stating, “Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (Covid-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021. Now, this examination will be held on October 10, 2021.”

The UPSC conducts civil services examinations annually in three stages - preliminary, main and interview, in order to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Also, the personality tests or interviews of candidates from the Civil Services Examination 2020 have not been conducted yet. The UPSC stated, “The personality tests (interviews) scheduled from April 26 have been deferred to June 18 till further orders, due to Covid-19 situation. New dates will be informed to the candidates in due course of time.”