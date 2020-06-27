UPMSP declared class 10 and 12 results at upresults.nic.in: How to obtain e-marksheet

Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh Dinesh Sharma announced the UP Board Results for the students of classes 10 and 12 through a video conference in Lucknow today.

Riya Jain from Bhagpat secured the first rank with 96.67% marks among other class 10 students. Anurag Malik from Baraut stood first with 97% marks in class 12 exams.

He said that the students will get digitally signed e-mark sheets within the next three days.

Sharma, at the presser, explained to the students how to obtain the e-mark sheet.

Here's the process to obtain the digitally signed mark sheet and certificate;

1. Students will have to write an application to the school principal.

2. After this the principal will have to login on the official website of Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad using their login id.

3. Principal will download the digitally signed mark sheet from the board and will sign and put the official stamp of the college on the mark sheet before handing it over to the students.