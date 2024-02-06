UPI Service Down? Servers Of Major Banks Hit By Outage Across India, Customers Unable To Make Online Transactions

Mumbai, February 6: Servers of major banks such as HDFC Bank, Bank of Baroda, State Bank of India (SBI) and Kotak Mahindra Bank reportedly experienced outage on Tuesday, February 6. Customers took to X (formerly Twitter) to complain that they were unable to make UPI transactions via apps like Google Pay, BHIM and PhonePe, hinting at possible server down situation at many banks.
X was flooded with posts from customers of different banks in India complaining about issues in making UPI-based transactions. It appears the outage mainly affected UPI services. Downdetector, the website that keeps track of issues and outages with all kinds of tech services, also witnessed a spike in users reporting issues regarding UPI payments, services of Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC Bank.
UPI Services Down?
Customers also complained that they are unable to use "Fund Transfer" facility online with their respective banks. A user pointed out that the official website of NPIC (National Payments Corporation of India), which operates retail payments and settlement systems in India, is also down. In response, the NPCI said: "Please allow us some time. We are getting this checked. Once a confirmation is received, we shall duly notify you."