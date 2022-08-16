UP: Yogi govt to set up country’s first night safari in Lucknow

Representative Image | Photo: Pexels

Lucknow: State capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow will soon have India’s first night safari, which would be developed on the tunes of Singapore. The Kukrail forest area in Lucknow would be developed as world-class night safari and bio-diversity park. The Yogi government has planned to channelize Kukrail River here and construct an attractive riverfront.

The UP cabinet meeting presided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday gave its nod for the project of setting up night Safari in Lucknow. At present, there are 13 day safaris in the country but no night safari. The forest minister of UP, Jaiveer Singh informed that on the tunes of the world’s first night safari at Singapore, 350 acres of land in the Kukrail area spread over 2027.47 hectares would be developed. This would be India’s first night safari. The Lucknow zoo situated in densely populated area of Lucknow would be shifted here.

The tourists coming to this night safari can ride on train as well as jeep. Besides, they would also get the facility of camping, mountain bike track, wall climbing, mountaineering, tree top restaurant, nature trail and food court. The forest minister informed that in Kukrail 75 acres would be dedicated for leopard and tiger each while 60 acres for wild beer. The wild animal here would be kept in cattle grid under naked sky instead of cages. This would an open-air zoo to be opened in the night only. For the tourists coming in day time, there would be a theme park.

As per the proposal approved by the cabinet, in the night safari and zoo, only the open and unused area at Kukrail range would be utilized. The river flowing in the area would be channelized and an attractive river front is to be developed here.