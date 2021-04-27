UP: Yogi Adityanath directs DMs, CMOs to regulate availability of beds for COVID-19 patients

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all the District Magistrate and Chief Medical Officers to ensure availability of covid beds for all critical patients and launch telemedicine services in each district for those under home isolation.

Holding DMs and CMOs accountable for complaints of shortage of beds and oxygen supply, the Chief Minister directed them to adopt a Zonal System for regulating admission and discharge policy of the state government. He also directed to turn two Community Health Centres in all 75 districts into covid hospitals to increase availability and number of beds.

Under the Zonal System, each district will be divided into sectors and a magistrate will be deputed to monitor new admission and discharge of patients in hospitals falling under his jurisdiction.