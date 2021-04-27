UP: Yogi Adityanath directs DMs, CMOs to regulate availability of beds for COVID-19 patients

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed all the District Magistrate and Chief Medical Officers to ensure availability of covid beds for all critical patients and launch telemedicine services in each district for those under home isolation.
Holding DMs and CMOs accountable for complaints of shortage of beds and oxygen supply, the Chief Minister directed them to adopt a Zonal System for regulating admission and discharge policy of the state government. He also directed to turn two Community Health Centres in all 75 districts into covid hospitals to increase availability and number of beds.
Under the Zonal System, each district will be divided into sectors and a magistrate will be deputed to monitor new admission and discharge of patients in hospitals falling under his jurisdiction.
“Now DMs and CMOs will be held responsible and accountable for availability of beds, life-saving drugs including Remdevisir and maintaining oxygen supply and other medical facilities in hospitals falling under their districts,” said the CM.
He also directed them to open telemedicine centres in their district to provide medical advice and ensure home delivery of covid medical kits for patients under home isolation.
“The CM Office and the Chief Secretary Office will keep a close watch on the situation. Action will be initiated against any one erring in their duties towards covid patients,” warned Yogi Adityanath.
Yogi Adityanath claimed that in the last 24 hours 30,398 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals. “It is a pleasant news that the recovery rate is increasing and the number of active cases are going down. But we have to show no laxity and double the number of testing and tracing to break the chain of the second wave of coronavirus,” he cautioned.
Every private and government hospital in the state is facing shortage of beds due to a spike in the number of active cases. A Covind Command Centre officer claimed that there is a long queue of patients waiting their turn to get admission.
"People are under grip of panic. Slight breathlesness makes them run for a bed in already overcrowded hospitals. Instead of hospitals, we must extend more medical facilities to those under home isolation to ease the situation in hospitals," he advised.
