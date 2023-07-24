UP: Woman Alleges Threat To Life, Says ‘Want To Quit Islam’; Video Goes Viral |

UP: A unique incident took place in the Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim woman was seen causing a commotion in front of the police. She made serious allegations against unidentified individuals, expressing fear for her life and denouncing her own religion. The incident, caught on mobile camera took place at the collectorate premises in Police Station Civil Lines. However, the exact time of the incident is unknown.

The Outcry and Allegations

In the video posted on Twitter by journalist Gaurav Kushwaha, one can see that amidst a crowd, the girl frantically cried out, accusing someone of forcibly stripping her and attempting to blackmail her. According to her claims, a contract of Rs 7 lakh was offered to have her murdered, putting her life in grave danger. The police on-site attempted to calm her down as she continued to raise her voice, expressing distress and fear.

In a desperate plea for assistance, the girl also turned to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, calling for his intervention in her distressing situation. She made a unique request, stating that she does not want a burqa that symbolizes oppression, making her feel exposed and vulnerable.

Woman Expresses Desire To Leave Her Religion

During her turmoil, the girl made a startling revelation. She declared her hatred for the Muslim religion and expressed her desire to leave the religion altogether. The reasons behind her decision were not immediately clear.

Investigation by Barhal Police

According to local reports, the Barhal police initiated an investigation to ascertain the truth behind the girl's distress and the validity of her allegations. Their efforts are focused on identifying the people she accused and understanding the motivations behind the reported blackmail and murder threats.

