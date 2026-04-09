UP Wedding Season Hit By LPG Crunch As Families Delay Ceremonies, Caterers Cut Menus |

Lucknow: A severe shortage of commercial LPG cylinders is disrupting the ongoing wedding season across Uttar Pradesh, forcing families to postpone ceremonies and compelling caterers to sharply reduce food offerings. With supplies yet to stabilise, traders warn the situation could worsen in the coming weeks.

The crisis, triggered by global supply disruptions following the Iran-US conflict, continues to impact cities across the state despite a ceasefire. Industry players say it may take at least a month for normalcy to return, even if supply chains improve immediately.

From Lucknow to Kanpur, Bareilly, Ghaziabad and Varanasi, caterers say they are struggling to manage events without adequate gas supply. Many have begun eliminating high-consumption live counters such as chaat, pav bhaji and dosa from wedding menus.

“We cannot use wood or coal at most venues due to smoke restrictions. Marriage lawns do not allow it. We are reducing such counters where gas is needed continuously,” said a Lucknow-based caterer.

In Kanpur, businesses say they are being forced to rethink bookings. “We are either declining orders or asking clients to cut down menu items. Without gas cylinders, maintaining service standards is not possible,” said a caterer.

Bareilly traders say anxiety among families is growing. “This is peak wedding season, yet there is uncertainty. People are worried about how they will manage arrangements for guests. Some are even considering postponements,” a local trader said.

In Ghaziabad, caterers are making last-minute changes. “Menus are being redesigned to reduce gas usage. Earlier, weddings had multiple live counters, but now we are cutting them down significantly,” said a caterer.

Varanasi is also facing similar disruptions. “Supply is irregular and prices have increased. Clients are repeatedly asking for assurance, but we ourselves are uncertain,” said a trader.

The shortage has already led to delays in weddings. Vijay Kumar, president of the Uttar Pradesh Tent Caterers and Decorators Welfare Association, said several families have postponed ceremonies.

“People are concerned about food arrangements for guests. I know families who have pushed weddings to November due to the gas shortage,” he said.

Santosh Gupta, a trade body representative in Lucknow, said two families in Indiranagar and Chinhat had postponed weddings scheduled in March by a month and are now planning to hold them later in April, though concerns persist.

With the auspicious wedding period beginning April 15, demand for commercial cylinders is expected to rise further, intensifying the pressure on supply.

Trade bodies have approached the administration seeking intervention. A delegation met Additional District Magistrate (Civil Supplies) Jyoti Gautam in Lucknow and highlighted the challenges faced by caterers.

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Sanjay Gupta, state president of the Uttar Pradesh Adarsh Vyapar Mandal, said ensuring smooth availability of commercial cylinders is crucial for the catering sector during the wedding season.

Responding to the concerns, ADM Jyoti Gautam assured that steps are being taken to ease the situation. She said caterers and families can apply for commercial cylinders by submitting wedding cards and pre-booking documents at the district supply office, after which demand will be forwarded to gas agencies for supply.

Despite the assurance, uncertainty continues to loom over the wedding season across Uttar Pradesh as both families and businesses await improvement in supply.