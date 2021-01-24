UP: Wanting to meet Lord Krishna, Russian woman commits suicide at Mathura's Vrindavan

Lucknow: Wanting to meet Lord Krishna, a 41-year-old Russian woman died by suicide in Vrindavan (Mathura) by leaping to her death from a six-storeyed apartment building on late Saturday night.

The Russian woman has been identified as Tatyana Hemelovskaya, a resident of the Rostov town in Yaroslavl Oblast, Russia. Tatyana was on a tourist visa to India and had been lodged at the Vrindavan Dham building, all alone, since February last year.

The building is also popularly known as the 'Russian building', locally, as several Russian devotees put up there.

Her body has been sent for postmortem and the Russian Embassy in Delhi has been informed about her suicide.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) of the city, M.P. Singh, said that during the investigation, a friend of the deceased who also resides in the same building told the police that Tatyana had wanted to meet Lord Krishna. According to the friend, Tatyana had also confided that Lord Krishna used to come in her dreams and that she wanted to go to him.

“Prima facie it looks like a suicide case. The investigation is on and we are collecting information from her other acquaintances to rule out any foul play,” the SP city told mediapersons.

Her apartment has been sealed by the police. Security guards of the building and other people who had seen and met her in the last few days are being questioned.