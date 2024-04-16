UP Viral Video: Brawl Erupts Between BJP Leaders During Minister Brijesh Singh's Press Conference In Amroha

X

A video showing a clash between two BJP leaders has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the video captures an incident that occurred during a press conference held by Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Singh.

The 15-second clip shows two party leaders engaged in a physical altercation while a police officer attempts to intervene and calm the situation.

It is noteworthy that on Monday afternoon, Minister Brijesh Singh arrived at the party district office in Amroha to conduct a press conference regarding the BJP's manifesto. BJP leaders and workers were also in attendance. It is reported that shortly after the press conference concluded, a verbal altercation ensued between the district media coordinator Ramesh Kalal and district vice-president Krishna Kumar.

The situation quickly escalated to physical violence. Due to the commotion caused by the presence of district president Udaygiri Goswami and other party leaders, the situation became chaotic. Efforts were made to resolve the dispute by district secretary Rakesh Verma and BJYM district president Shubham Chaudhary from both sides.

The video clip of the incident has caused a stir on the internet, providing leaders of opposition parties and their supporters with an opportunity to mock the BJP.