 UP Viral Video: Brawl Erupts Between BJP Leaders During Minister Brijesh Singh's Press Conference In Amroha
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUP Viral Video: Brawl Erupts Between BJP Leaders During Minister Brijesh Singh's Press Conference In Amroha

UP Viral Video: Brawl Erupts Between BJP Leaders During Minister Brijesh Singh's Press Conference In Amroha

The 15-second clip shows two party leaders engaged in a physical altercation while a police officer attempts to intervene and calm the situation.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 16, 2024, 09:30 AM IST
article-image
X

A video showing a clash between two BJP leaders has gone viral on social media. According to reports, the video captures an incident that occurred during a press conference held by Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Singh.

The 15-second clip shows two party leaders engaged in a physical altercation while a police officer attempts to intervene and calm the situation.

It is noteworthy that on Monday afternoon, Minister Brijesh Singh arrived at the party district office in Amroha to conduct a press conference regarding the BJP's manifesto. BJP leaders and workers were also in attendance. It is reported that shortly after the press conference concluded, a verbal altercation ensued between the district media coordinator Ramesh Kalal and district vice-president Krishna Kumar.

The situation quickly escalated to physical violence. Due to the commotion caused by the presence of district president Udaygiri Goswami and other party leaders, the situation became chaotic. Efforts were made to resolve the dispute by district secretary Rakesh Verma and BJYM district president Shubham Chaudhary from both sides.

The video clip of the incident has caused a stir on the internet, providing leaders of opposition parties and their supporters with an opportunity to mock the BJP.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Viral Video: Brawl Erupts Between BJP Leaders During Minister Brijesh Singh's Press Conference In...

UP Viral Video: Brawl Erupts Between BJP Leaders During Minister Brijesh Singh's Press Conference In...

'Amit Shah's Love For Son Cost Us World Cup': Uddhav Thackeray Takes A Dig At Home Minister

'Amit Shah's Love For Son Cost Us World Cup': Uddhav Thackeray Takes A Dig At Home Minister

Meet Devyani Khobragade, Indian Ambassador To Cambodia Who Dressed Up As 'Apsara' For Khmer New Year...

Meet Devyani Khobragade, Indian Ambassador To Cambodia Who Dressed Up As 'Apsara' For Khmer New Year...

'Modi Is Liability For BJP's Credibility': Subramanian Swamy Asks Saffron Party To Distance Itself...

'Modi Is Liability For BJP's Credibility': Subramanian Swamy Asks Saffron Party To Distance Itself...

Tragic! 28-Year-Old Ayodhya Biker Dies In Fatal Collision With Nilgai Crossing Road, Horn Pierces...

Tragic! 28-Year-Old Ayodhya Biker Dies In Fatal Collision With Nilgai Crossing Road, Horn Pierces...