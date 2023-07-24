UP: Two Fuel Tanks Of IAF Aircraft Found In A Farm; Visuals Surface

Twitter

Two fuel tank-like parts of an Indian Air Force aircraft were found in a farm in UP’s Sant Kabir Nagar in Balushasan village on Monday afternoon.

As per reports, a large number of villagers reached the location soon after the incident and informed the police who in turn informed IAF. Reports suggest that there is no damage to life or property as the tanks fell far away from the population. SP Satyajit Gupta, ASP Santosh Singh, Additional District Magistrate Jayaprakash reached the spot to investigate the matter. The area has been cordoned off.

Reacting to the incident, IAF in a statement to news agency ANI, said, “A fighter aircraft was airborne for a training mission from Gorakhpur. The aircraft experienced a technical malfunction which necessitated jettisoning of external stores. There was no damage to life or property in the process."

