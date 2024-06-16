 UP Tragedy: 4 Dead, 18 Injured After 2 Trucks Slam Into Each Other At Peripheral Expressway In Ghaziabad
UP Tragedy: 4 Dead, 18 Injured as 2 Trucks Collide on Peripheral Expressway in Ghaziabad

PTIUpdated: Sunday, June 16, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image

Ghaziabad: Four people died and 18 were injured when the truck they were in was hit by another truck coming from behind near Muradnagar, a police officer said on Sunday.

According to Additional DCP Traffic, Ghaziabad, Veerendra Kumar, the incident happened at around 1.15 am Sunday when the trucks were passing the Peripheral Expressway under the Muradnagar Police Station area.

About The Accident

The truck was on its way from Sonipat in Haryana to Hardoi carrying some brick kiln workers, Kumar said.

"(When) some people got down to urinate. A truck coming from behind hit the Eicher Canter from side, causing it to overturn … As a result, four persons died, while 18 others were injured. There were 35 passengers in the Eicher Canter," he said.

The deceased have been identified as Mayadevi, 45, Irshad, 30, Najuman, 60, and Shamina, 20, all residents of Hardoi district, Kumar told PTI.

The injured were rushed to the nearest community health centre from where they were referred to the Ghaziabad district hospital.

Nine injured were sent to GTB Hospital in Delhi, Kumar said.

