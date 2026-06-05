UP Tragedy: 3 Killed, 1 Injured As Crane Collapses At Jewar Airport Flyover Construction Site In Faridabad | Video | X / ANI

Faridabad: A crane overturned during the construction of the Jewar Airport flyover in Faridabad, officials said, adding that rescue operations are ongoing.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Pratik Agrawal, said the incident occurred due to adverse weather conditions during ongoing construction work.

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Agrawal said, "Due to adverse weather conditions, the crane, which was mounted on the container, crashed down onto the container itself. Based on the information gathered so far, there were four people inside the container. We have successfully rescued one individual alive, though injured. The SDRF team stationed here has also recovered three bodies."

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Further investigation into the incident is underway.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)