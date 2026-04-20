UP To Hold Special Assembly Session On April 30 Over Women’s Reservation | ANI

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has convened a special session of the state legislature on April 30 to deliberate on the issue of women’s reservation.

The decision was approved on Sunday through a cabinet by circulation. The proposal was sent to Governor Anandiben Patel on Monday for formal approval.

According to officials, the main agenda of the special session will be to pass a resolution in support of the women’s reservation Bill and to question the stand taken by opposition parties on the issue.

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The Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly is expected to witness a detailed statement from the Yogi Adityanath government outlining its position on women’s reservation.

The ruling side is also likely to use the session to corner opposition parties over their stance. There are indications that a condemnation motion against the opposition’s approach on the issue may also be brought during the proceedings.