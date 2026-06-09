UP To Give Housing, Health Benefits To Triple Talaq Victims, Acid Attack Survivors | File

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to extend housing and health insurance benefits to women affected by triple talaq and acid attacks as part of its efforts to strengthen their social, economic and health security.

Data collection

The Women Welfare Department has begun collecting verified data on women affected by triple talaq, acid attacks and destitute women to ensure they are linked with key welfare schemes on a priority basis.

According to officials, eligible beneficiaries will be covered under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Chief Minister Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana and the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana. The government also plans to extend the benefits of these schemes to destitute women.

CM Yogi's directions

The initiative follows directions issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who asked officials to ensure that women who have suffered due to triple talaq or acid attacks and do not have permanent housing are provided pucca houses under the central or state housing schemes. He also directed that these women and their families be brought under government health insurance programmes to ensure access to quality medical treatment.

Officials said the Women Welfare Department is coordinating with multiple government departments to prepare a comprehensive database of eligible beneficiaries. The verified data will be used to identify women who qualify for the schemes and facilitate their enrolment.

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Inter-departmental coordination

The state government is also preparing the necessary government orders and administrative guidelines to implement the initiative. Officials said the objective is to ensure that no eligible woman is deprived of welfare benefits because of lack of awareness or procedural hurdles.

Acid attack survivors often require prolonged medical treatment, multiple reconstructive surgeries and rehabilitation, while many women affected by triple talaq face financial hardship and social insecurity. Officials said providing secure housing and comprehensive health coverage is intended to help them rebuild their lives with greater dignity and financial stability.