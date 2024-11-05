 UP: To Buy Expensive Gifts For Canadian GF & 2 Others, Barabanki Youth Tries To Rob Bank But Fails; Arrested Later
Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 07:32 PM IST
In a one of its kind incident reported from Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh, a youth named Abdul Samad Khan alias Shahid Khan was arrested after he tried to loot a bank so that he could buy expensive gifts for his girlfriend in Canada who he had befriended on Instagram. The youth also had two more girlfriends in Barabanki and Kerala and he wanted to impress them by giving expensive gifts. He had befriended all three of them on Instagram.

On October 30, while he was having tea near a bank, he saw many people entering and leaving the Punjab National Bank branch at Chhaya Chauraha. Looking at the crowd, he thought there must be crores of rupees in the bank and since the bank would be closed for 3-4 days, Shahid Khan hatched a plan to rob the bank.

On the night of October 31, after it was dark, he jumped into the bank premises after reaching there through the stairs. He tried to break open the chest and was also carrying a grinder machine used for cutting iron with him. But he could not cut open the main door and hence the chest remained secured, said the Barabanki Police.

When the bank reopened on November 4, the manager sensed something was wrong as he noticed vandalism in the bank branch. He immediately contacted police and the police team went through more than 70 CCTV footages.

The Barabanki Police with the help of CCTV experts and techical team solved the case and identified the youth as Shahid Khan after which he was arrested.

The above video shows Abdul Samad Khan escorted by the police. When the local reporters asked him how did he plan the robbery, he replied saying, "Kal ke episode mein batayenge" (Will reveal it in the next episode).

