UP: Teacher, his student found hanging in Saharanpur forest

Representative Image | PTI

A 40-year-old school teacher and his students, allegedly having an affair, were found hanging from a noose in a forest in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Virendra, a school teacher, and a 17-year-old girl, a student in class nine, NDTV quoted Senior Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada as saying.

The teacher, who was a resident of Rasulpur village, was having an affair with the girl who studied at the same school where he worked. They have been missing since September 3, the official said.

The SSP Tada further informed that the girl's family had filed a report of kidnapping and the police started searching for them. However, they were unable to trace them because of their changing location.

The UP police went to the forest when a foul smell started emanating in the area, and found two dead bodies in very bad condition. The state of the bodies suggests that both committed suicide over ten days ago.

The SSP stated that a bike was also recovered from the area, however, no suicide note was found. He added that the bodies had been sent for a post-mortem.