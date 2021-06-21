UP targets 6 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses a day from today, 10-12 lakh from July: Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that his government targets to administer 6 lakh COVID vaccine doses per day from today, followed by 10 to 12 lakh doses per day from July first week.

Speaking to reporters as the centralised free vaccination policy began today, the UP CM said, "From today onwards, the state government is targeting to administer 6 lakh vaccine doses per day. From July first week we are targetting to administer 10 to 12 lakh doses per day. This is aimed at providing a shield against COVID-19 to all the people of the state aged above 18 years till December." "The vaccination drive of providing free vaccines to all has started in the state from today. On January 16, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the vaccination drive across the country since then vaccination drives across Uttar Pradesh have been taking place. In the first phase, all the healthcare workers were vaccinated. From Feb 1 all the Corona warriors started getting the vaccine in the second phase. This was followed by the third phase where a free vaccination drive was launched for those aged 60 and above. In the fourth phase, those aged 45 and above were vaccinated and then from May 1 those aged 18 to 45 started getting vaccine doses," said the chief minister.

He further said, "The vaccination for the age group of 18 to 45 was being done at the state level and the Centre was providing free vaccine doses for those aged above 45 years. But, I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has announced free vaccination to all aged above 18 years from today. From today, vaccination drives have begun at more than 7,600 booths." I believe this drive will be successful in providing protection to each and every citizen against the disease," he added.

The Chief Minister also chaired a meeting today with the members of team-9, a group of nine officials tasked with handling the coronavirus pandemic in the state.