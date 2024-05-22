UP: Tantrik Instructs Woman To Kill Minor Nephews In Muzaffarnagar; Shocking Visuals Of Human Sacrifice Surface

X

In a shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, a woman sacrificed her two nephews within a month on the instructions of a tantrik, believing it would rid her of a spirit.

The police have arrested the woman, Ankita, and her mother, Reena, while the tantrik, Bhagat Ramgopal, remains at large.

The incident took place in the village of Kailawada in Khatauli, where the seven-year-old Keshav was sacrificed by his aunt, Ankita, with the help of her mother, Reena. Ankita believed she was haunted by the spirit of her deceased cousin, Komal, and sought to rid herself of this spirit by sacrificing Keshav.

The boy was strangled to death.

तांत्रिक के कहने पर चाची ने दी दो भतीजों की-बलि:भूत-प्रेत उतारने के लिए घटना को दिया अंजाम, पत्र पर लिखा- अब शांति मिली...आत्मा को शांति मिले.....!!



मुजफ्फरनगर में एक महिला ने अपने ऊपर से आत्मा को उतारने के चक्कर में तांत्रिक के कहने पर एक महीने के अंदर अपने दो भतीजों की बलि… pic.twitter.com/a9GDar9nSr — Rahul Saini (@JtrahulSaini) May 22, 2024

The police have since arrested Ankita and Reena and are searching for the tantrik who instructed them.

As per the police, on May 17, the body of seven-year-old Keshav, son of Tejpal, was found in a room at their home in Kailawada. Nearby, police discovered materials related to black magic and a note inscribed with a mantra. Keshav’s mother, Seema, had suspected her sister-in-law, Ankita, of the murder and filed a case against her.

Case filed against both women

Both arrested individuals have been charged.

As per reports, she confessed to being haunted by the spirit of her uncle's daughter, Komal, who had died by poisoning a year and a half ago.

To remove this spirit, Ankita, along with her mother, sought the help of Bhagat Ramgopal in Chandpuri. Ramgopal advised that a child’s sacrifice was necessary to dispel the spirit. After this advice, Ankita strangled Keshav with an old scarf in a secluded room of their house.

After committing the murder, Ankita attempted to minimise the suspicion by placing a note written in red ink on the roof, implying it was the work of a supernatural entity. She had previously scattered similar notes around the house to convince her family of an evil presence.

Police mentioned that a handwriting analysis confirmed that the notes found in the house matched Ankita’s writing. The villagers also testified that Ankita had been involved in black magic practices since her marriage and had suspected her of Keshav's murder.

The police recovered bottles of liquid vermillion from the house, which matched the red ink used in the notes. This evidence further implicated Ankita in the crime.

The investigation continues as police search for the tantrik, Bhagat Ramgopal, and try to uncover the full extent of this tragic and disturbing case.