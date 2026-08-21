UP Sweet Shop Owner Refuses To Eat His Own Sweet During Inspection, Leaves Officials Stunned - VIDEO

A sweet shop owner in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur left officials and onlookers surprised after he refused to eat a piece of sweet from his own shop when an inspection team asked him to do so.

The incident took place in Maudaha town, where a joint team of the food department and local administration was conducting inspections at sweet shops ahead of the festive season.

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During the inspection at Maa Vaishno Jai Bhawani Sweet House, officials examined the sweets displayed for sale. According to officials, they handed shop owner Anni Baba a piece of sweet covered with silver foil and asked him to taste it, pointing out that it was being sold at his own shop.

However, the shopkeeper repeatedly refused to eat the sweet despite being urged by the officials. He did not put even a small piece in his mouth, leaving the officers and people present at the spot surprised.

Following his refusal, the inspection team collected a sample of the sweet for laboratory testing. Officials also reportedly found poor hygiene conditions at some shops during the inspection and took samples of sweets from several establishments for further examination.

The team also flagged the alleged use of prohibited silver foil, or silver work, on sweets. The collected samples have been sent to a laboratory, with further action expected depending on the test results.

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The inspection was conducted under the leadership of Food Department Assistant Commissioner Gauri Shankar and Food Safety Officer Mrityunjay Kumar. Maudaha Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Karnveer Singh said the campaign had been launched on the instructions of the district magistrate to check adulteration and unhygienic practices ahead of the festive season.

Singh said action would be taken against shopkeepers if violations were established in the laboratory reports.

The incident, in which the shopkeeper refused to eat a sweet he was selling to customers, was captured on video and has since gone viral on social media, prompting questions over why he declined to taste the product.