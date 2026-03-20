UP Students Secure Jobs In Japan As CM Yogi Adityanath’s Global Vision Pays Off

UP CM Yogi Adityanath | ANI

Lucknow, March 19: In a significant boost to the Uttar Pradesh government's efforts to secure global placements for its youth, at least 16 students from the state's premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) have secured employment opportunities in Japan.

Yogi Adityanath’s Japan Visit Yields Results

The development follows Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent visit to Japan, where he aggressively promoted the state as a talent hub and sought stronger economic ties to facilitate employment for skilled youngsters.

IIT Kanpur and IIT (BHU) Students Secure Offers

According to Ramesh Sharma, who is India-Japan expert in business collaborations, students from IIT Kanpur and IIT (BHU) Varanasi have received offers from Japanese companies with his support , primarily in the technology and engineering sectors.

Tech and Engineering Roles Dominate Placements

The placements include 11 students from IIT Kanpur (batch of 2026) and five students from IIT (BHU) Varanasi across the 2025 and 2026 batches, Sharma said, adding: the selected candidates, specializing in high-demand fields such as Data Science, Computer Science and Power Electronics, will be joining the Japanese workforce, marking a successful translation of the state's 'Skill Development' mission into tangible employment.

UP Positions Itself as Global Talent Hub

The initiative aligns with CM Adityanath’s broader vision of establishing Uttar Pradesh as a key supplier of skilled human capital to the global market. During his two-day visit to Japan in February, this year, for the 'UP Investors Summit', the Chief Minister had engaged with top Japanese business leaders and investors, pitching the state's demographic dividend.

Focus on Bridging Academia-Industry Gap

Uttar Pradesh, with its large youth population, has been focusing on bridging the gap between academia and industry requirements. The state government has emphasized that providing international exposure to students from institutes like IIT Kanpur and IIT (BHU) is a priority area.

State-Japan Collaboration Drives Opportunities

The recent placements are seen as a direct outcome of the continuous collaboration facilitated by the state's representatives with Japanese companies and institutions. "Seeing students from the state gaining opportunities in Japan is a proud moment and reflects the strong technical capabilities present in Uttar Pradesh’s premier institutions," he said.

Japan’s Workforce Needs Open Doors for Indian Talent

The move is expected to further strengthen the UP-Japan partnership, particularly as Japan faces an aging population and looks towards India to fill gaps in its technical workforce.