UP struggles to contain spike in Covid-19 cases

Lucknow

The Yogi Adityanath government, which has been making tall claims for the past two months of having readied “1-lakh beds” for the patients, is now struggling to keep patients in the Covid centres though the total cases have not touched 50,000.

UP registred 2,210 cases, single-day highest, over the weekend, taking the total tally to 48,000 Sunday.

Of the news cases, over 400 cases are from Lucknow only taking the district’s total cases to 4,000. Of these, only 2,500 are active cases.

Yet, several patients in Lucknow await bed for up to 4 days after testing positive. Many have to wait in ambulances for hours unless they get a bed even as the district administration has mandated hospitalisation of each corona patient within four hours.

After much hue and cry, the Yogi government issued an order, allowing “very mild” and asymptomatic patients to stay in the Covid-designated hotels for Rs2,000 a day (Rs1,500 for single occupancy) plus food charges.

“The government will provide them medical treatment but they will have to shell out Rs2,000 for the same,” reads the order issued on Saturday night.

There have been demands from several quarters to impose strict lockdown again as most people are violating the social distancing and mask rules. However, the government has so far kept it only for weekends.

Considering the situation, Yogi called an urgent meeting of all top district and police officials on Sunday evening. Alarmed with the rising Covid cases, the Yogi government pressed the panic button and decided to take several strict measures to manage the situation.

Yogi ordered the officials to set-up a centralised command and control system to bring all Covid facilities under one platform. The Director General of Health post, which is lying vacant, has to be filled immediately.

Hospitals have been asked to expand further to squeeze 200 more beds. Heads of all big hospitals have been roped in to prepare “Standard Operative Protocol”.

All govt offices have been asked to set-up Covid help desk. Enforce social distancing and mask rules are mandatory.